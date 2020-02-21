Vale knew Brumadinho dam was unsafe since 2003, internal report says

Vale (VALE -3.3% ) publishes the results of an independent report into the causes of the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster that killed 270 people a year ago, revealing the company knew as early as 2003 about the facility's fragile condition.

According to the report, prepared by a committee formed by Vale last year, concerns about the instability of the main B1 dam were raised at various points over the 16 years prior to the disaster, but the miner failed to appropriately address them.

The miner says it will announce a timetable for implementing the proposed recommendations - which mostly referred to improved operating procedures and evaluation of potential risks at other similar dam structures - from the report within 30 days.