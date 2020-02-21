Stocks continue to skid as coronavirus fears revive

The three major U.S. stock averages stay in the red amid renewed concern over the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads outside of China.

U.S. health officials are preparing for the covid-19 to become a pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

“We’re not seeing community spread here in the United States, yet, but it’s very possible, even likely, that it may eventually happen,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases,

It didn't help that IHS Markit's February Flash U.S. PMI composite fell more than expected, with service sector output falling for the first time in four years.

The Nasdaq drops 1.5% , the S&P 500 declines 0.9% , and the Dow falls 0.7% .

Treasurys rally, with the 10-year yield falling almost 6 basis points to 1.46%.

Crude oil falls 1.0% to $53.35 per barrel; gold advances 1.7% to $1,647.60 per ounce.

The Cboe Volatility Index, also called the fear index, jumps 8.6% to 16.89.

Among S&P 500 sectors, information technology ( -2.0% ) and energy ( -1.4% ) led the decline, while consumer staples ( +0.3% ), real estate ( +0.3% ), and utilities ( +0.2%) were the only sectors on the rise.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.5% , the FTSE 100 slipped 0.4% , the DAX fell 0.6% .

For the week, Stoxx Europe 600 -0.6%, the FTSE 100 -0.1%, and the DAX -1.2%.