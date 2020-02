GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL -2% ) announced that GOL Finance to redeem its 8.875% Senior Notes due 2022 on March 23, 2020 at a redemption price equal to 102.219% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

The redemption will be funded from the proceeds of long-term aircraft asset divestments realized earlier this year.