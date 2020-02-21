Major pharmacy chains downplay rates of prescription mistakes

In a follow-up to its first article published last month, The New York Times reports that major pharmacy operators Walgreens (WBA -0.7% ) and CVS (CVS -0.6% ) continue to push back on complaints from pharmacists that high levels of job stress and "unreasonable" expectations from headquarters lead to mistakes filling prescriptions while bypassing safety procedures.

CVS pharmacists cite similar issues to Walgreens, including insufficient staffing, that lead to mistakes.

Both companies deny that there is a systematic problem, saying that reports garnered to date represent only a tiny fraction of locations and staff.

Pharmacists counter that the volume of daily tasks, filling prescriptions, giving flu shots, answering phones, managing the drive-through, in addition to meeting corporate metrics, make it a struggle to keep up, thereby increasing the risk of errors.

Walgreens apparently did itself no favors in its handling of a presentation by Tata Consultancy Services, an IT firm that recently announced a $1.5B deal to run its technology operations. During on-site interviews in certain pharmacies aimed at gaining a better understanding of how employees use the computer system, Tata representatives heard complaints about the work environment and dutifully included slides in their draft presentation on stress-related errors and safety concerns, slides Walgreens removed from the final presentation.

Pharmacist Moms, a group of 32K female pharmacists, recently posted a letter on its website and social media accounts that patient safety "may be compromised due to overly stressful working conditions at certain pharmacies."