RBC plans to start direct-to-consumer bank in U.S. - Bloomberg
Feb. 21, 2020 Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY +1.5%) plans to launch a new "direct-to-consumer" consumer bank in the U.S. to increase deposits and eventually broaden its services to more mainstream clients.
- The new product is likely to debut at the end of 2020 or early 2021 and will initially be aimed at higher-net-worth customers, CEO David McKay said during the bank's earnings call.
- The move will help the company fund longer-term growth as it shifts from ultra-high-net-worth and high net-worth customers to "super-affluent" clients, he said.
- CFO Rod Bolger told Bloomberg News that a new digital bank has been in the works for a while. The expansion won't bring a return to physical bank branches in the U.S., though, Bolger said.
- RBC's current U.S. operations include City National Bank, a Los Angeles-based commercial and private lender, a wealth manager, and a Georgia-based bank that serves about 400,000 Canadians living in the U.S.
- Royal Bank sold its money-losing U.S. retail lender to ENC Financial Service Group in 2012.