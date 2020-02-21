Oil States slammed with Sell rating at J.P. Morgan

Oil States International (OIS -4.2% ) is downgraded to a Sell equivalent rating at J.P. Morgan, capping a 16% plunge since issuing Q4 results two days ago.

J.P. Morgan's Sean Meakim cuts shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $12 price target, down from $14, after rallying 40% over the past two months.

Meakim says Oil States shares now trade toward the upper end of equipment peers despite downside risks to U.S. Wellsite Services results in 2020 and uncertainty over Downhole Technology's recently commercialized suite of integrated perforating systems.

OIS's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Bearish.