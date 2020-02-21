Gold scores biggest weekly gain since June

Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) rallied to conclude their biggest weekly gain in eight months, as investors rushed to the safe-haven play amid concerns over the global economic fallout from the coronavirus.

April Comex gold settled +1.8% to $1,648.80/oz., capping a 3.9% gain on the week for the strongest weekly rally for a most-active contract since June 21.

Gold is now in the "fear of missing out," stage, and "position traders are chasing gold equities and physical gold," says Jeff Wright, executive VP of GoldMining Inc.

Goldman Sachs says gold prices could top $1,850 in the near term if the outbreak cannot be contained by Q2.

At the same time, March silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) settled +1.2% to $18.53/oz., with the metal's 4.5% weekly gain the strongest since August.

Among today's notable gainers in the precious metals sector: EGO +29.6% , HMY +11.3% , AU +9.8% , IAG +8% , GFI +6.7% , KGC +6.1% , AUY +5.1% , FSM +4.8% , GOLD +3.2% , NEM +2.8% , AG +2.5% , EXK +2.2% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, AGQ, PSLV, PHYS, SIVR, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, BAR, RING, SLVO, ZSL, GLDM, DGP, GLDI, DSLV, SLVP, GOAU, AAAU, OUNZ