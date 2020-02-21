FDA OKs Esperion's cholesterol med Nexletol

The FDA approves Esperion Therapeutics' (ESPR -8.7% ) Nexletol (bempedoic acid) as an adjunct to diet for lowering LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Bempedoic acid is a small molecule that lowers cholesterol without the side effects associated with statins. Once in the liver, it converts into a derivative coenzyme which directly inhibits an enzyme called ATP citrate lyase (ACL) which plays a key role in cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis.

Investors appear to be reacting to the drug's safety profile. Per the package insert: Most common (incidence ≥ 2% and greater than placebo) adverse reactions are upper respiratory tract infection, muscle spasms, hyperuricemia, back pain, abdominal pain or discomfort, bronchitis, pain in extremity, anemia, and elevated liver enzymes.