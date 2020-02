New York Times (NYT -1.2% ) is expected to name current COO Meredith Kopit Levien as its next CEO to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg reports.

Levien is the front-runner to get the top job, with the move potentially coming as soon as April, according to the report.

Levien joined the Times in 2013 as head of advertising after serving as chief revenue officer at Forbes Media, and rose to become COO in 2017.

Thompson was named Times CEO in 2012 after serving as director general of the BBC.