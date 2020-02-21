Cleveland-Cliffs to price HBI with pig iron as reference

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -1.7% ) says it will start selling hot-briquetted iron from its new plant in Toledo, Ohio, in a few months as planned and will price HBI using blast furnace pig iron as a reference.

The U.S. HBI may replace Russian and Ukrainian pig iron, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said during the company's earnings conference call.

HBI pricing and later contracts will measure value-in-use with pig iron, and consider "a lot of gives and takes, that will be defined by the values, but the values will be developed after," Goncalves said. "So we are going to have six months or seven months between June and December of 2020 to be adjusting these parameters."

Separately, Cliffs and AK Steel (AKS -1.9% ) say Mexican regulators have cleared their proposed merger, marking the final necessary approval for the deal.

The merger is scheduled to close on March 13 and remains subject to adoption by shareholders of both companies.