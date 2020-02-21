Good news/bad news: Housing holds up, PMI composite skids

Though the covid-19 coronavirus brings in an element of uncertainty to the economic outlook, this week's data reflects a healthy economy, with January housing holding up well and leading indicators looking optimistic. On the negative side, the U.S. PMI flash composite fell more than expected, with services output (a much larger part of the U.S. economy than manufacturing) falling for the first time in three years. Stronger-than-expected: February's Philly Fed business outlook, of 36.7, its highest reading in three years, easily beat the consensus of 12.

February's Empire State manufacturing index moved up eight points to 12.9, its highest level since last May, vs. the 4.0 consensus. Weekly initial jobless claims came in a little better than expected, rising 4K to 210K vs. 211K consensus. Leading indicators rose 0.8% to 112.1 in January, sweeping past the +0.3% increase expected and more than reversing the 0.3% decline in December. The producer price index increased 0.5% in January, much higher than the 0.1% consensus, which happen to be the same numbers for core PPI as well. Housing starts fell 3.6% in January, but posted a better-than-expected final number of 1.567M vs. 1.420M consensus. Building permits also surprised to the upside in January at 1.551M vs. 1.453M expected and compared with 1.416M in December. January existing home sales of 5.460M declined, but came in slightly better than the the 5.450M expected.

Weaker-than-expected: February U.S. PMI composite flash of 49.6 fell more than expected to 49.6 vs. 52.5 consensus, with both manufacturing and services print disappointing; services output fell for the first time in four years.

Even though housing indicators in January beat expectations, the February NAHB housing market index slipped to 74, missing the 75 consensus and slipping from 75 in January. Slightly more continuous jobless claims came in than expected — 1.726M vs. 1.720M consensus.

