SEC to probe Altria’s investment in Juul - WSJ

Altria (MO +0.5% ) shares are sliding in response to a WSJ report that the SEC has opened an investigation into the company's investment in Juul.

The SEC reportedly is investigating whether Altria adequately disclosed to shareholders the risks when it spent $12.8B in 2018 to take a 35% stake in Juul.

Juul has turned over documents including correspondence with Altria and financial projections it shared with Altria before the deal, according to the report.

Altria took a $4.1B charge last month on its Juul stake following a $4.5B writedown in October.