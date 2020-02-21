First Interstate BancSystem names Jahnke to succeed James Scott as chair

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) names David L. Jahnke, currently vice chair and independent director, to succeed James R. Scott as chair.

Scott is stepping down as chair effective May 6, 2020 as part of a long-planned leadership transition, the company said.

Jahnke joined the board as an independent director in 2011 and was named vice chair in 2019.

In connection with Scott's stepping down, the Scott family's 13-D shareholder group has expanded and reorganized to include additional third-generation and one fourth-generation family members.

The family shareholder group, with the board’s encouragement and approval, plans to meet on a periodic basis to be able to provide consensus-driven input from the Scott family on matters of shareholder interest to the board and senior management of First Interstate BancSystem.