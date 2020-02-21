Wells Fargo to pay $3B to settle fake-account scandal probes

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) rises 1.4% in after-hours trading after the bank agrees to pay $3B to resolve the U.S. Department of Justice's and Securities and Exchange Commission's investigations into the company's retail sales practices.

The agreement resolves the criminal investigation into sales practice activities in its Community Bank from 2002 to 2016; no charges will be filed against WFC provided the bank complies with the terms of the agreement.

A separate settlement agreement resolves DOJ's civil investigation.

A separate administrative order resolves the SEC's civil investigation.

The bank has fully accrued for the amount of the settlement as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Previously: Wells Fargo nears settlement with DOJ, SEC - WSJ (Feb. 21)