Crude oil slips on reported Saudi-Russian rift

Oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) ended an up week on a downbeat note, pressured by a reported rift in the oil production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside renewed concerns about the potential toll of the coronavirus on energy demand.

WTI April crude closed -0.9% to $53.38/bbl, and Brent crude ended -1.4% to $58.50/bbl, but WTI gained 2% on the week, based on the front-month contract, while Brent added 2.1%.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reportedly are holding talks to discuss a possible joint output cut of as much as 300K bbl/day, which "would only partially compensate for the lost demand as a result of the coronavirus," IHS Markit energy markets analyst Marshall Steeves tells MarketWatch.

Oil and gas stocks on the move today included CPE -5.9% , DVN -5.3% , AR -4.3% , SWN -4% , RRC -4% , WLL -3.5% , EQT -3.3% , NBL -3.2% , HAL -3.1% , COG -3% , FANG -2.6% , CXO -2.4% , EOG -2.3% , OXY -2% .

