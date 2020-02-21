Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) contributes 11 mainland properties and an unidentified Asian institutional investor will initially contribute ~$82M to form a joint venture.

The joint venture assumed $350M of existing secured debt on the portfolio.

The investor will own 39% of the JV, while ILPT will own the rest.

A 12th property an $57M of additional associated debt will be contributed later. The investor will contribute $26M more.

ILPT expects to use the proceeds to reduce outstanding borrowings under its $750M unsecured revolving credit facility, which will lower reported net debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio by ~0.6x.

ILPT will continue to control these properties; expects to consolidate the operating results of this joint venture in its financial statements; and expects to account for the investor’s minority equity interest in the joint venture as a non-controlling interest for financial reporting purposes.

The 12 industrial properties contain 9.2M square feet and are located in nine states. As of Sept. 30, 2019, the properties were 100% leased for a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.6 years.