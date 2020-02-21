Intelsat, SES bicker over C-band proceeds

Feb. 21, 2020 4:43 PM ETINTEQBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • Satellite companies are still fighting over the proceeds from the FCC's auction on satellite airwaves.
  • In a filing with the FCC, SES rejects Intelsat's (NYSE:I) desire for a 60-67% cut of the proceeds, saying that SES is entitled to an equal share and referring to an agreement reached by the C-Band alliance.
  • Intelsat says the FCC's proposal made the alliance unnecessary, and SES's position is "legally irrelevant and factually unsupported."
  • In a separate filing, Eutelsat suggests proceed amounts: Intelsat with 63%, SES with 22.1%, Eutelsat with 15.2%, and Telesat and Star One with less than 1% each.
  • Source: Bloomberg.
