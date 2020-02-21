Intelsat, SES bicker over C-band proceeds
Feb. 21, 2020
- Satellite companies are still fighting over the proceeds from the FCC's auction on satellite airwaves.
- In a filing with the FCC, SES rejects Intelsat's (NYSE:I) desire for a 60-67% cut of the proceeds, saying that SES is entitled to an equal share and referring to an agreement reached by the C-Band alliance.
- Intelsat says the FCC's proposal made the alliance unnecessary, and SES's position is "legally irrelevant and factually unsupported."
- In a separate filing, Eutelsat suggests proceed amounts: Intelsat with 63%, SES with 22.1%, Eutelsat with 15.2%, and Telesat and Star One with less than 1% each.
- Source: Bloomberg.