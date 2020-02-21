Consolidated-Tomoka acquires Atlanta's Perimeter Place for $75.4M

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEMKT:CTO) acquires Perimeter Place, a 269K-square-foot retail center on 24 acres of land in Atlanta, GA, for $75.4M, its largest asset purchase to date.

This acquisition was purchased using the remaining ~$65M of 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the company’s sale of 20 assets to Alpine Income Property Trust in November 2019. The balance of the price was funded using CTO's line of credit and structured as a reverse 1031 like-kind exchange in order to account for possible future dispositions of income properties by the company.

Perimeter is 80% leased and anchored by SuperTarget (not a part of the company’s acquisition), Ross Dress for Less and Michaels, along with a number of restaurants such as Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Chipotle, Panera, Outback Steakhouse, and Carrabba’s.