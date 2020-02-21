Stocks end week on risk-averse drop; investors swing to safe-havens

Stocks fell sharply to wrap up a weekly loss that saw the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all shed at least 1%.

Weak economic data, plus more worrisome reports about the spread of coronavirus, marked Friday's action, as IHS Markit's flash reading for manufacturing and services business activity fell to its lowest level in more than six years, and existing home sales in the U.S. sank 1.3% in January from December.

The week also was marked by a distinct flight-to-safety trade in gold, which has surged near $1,650/oz., and U.S. Treasurys, with the 30-year yield hitting a new all-time low at 1.89% before closing at 1.91%.

The top-weighted S&P 500 information technology (-2.3%) sector was today's big loser on a day of broad-based selling, while gains in real estate (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) reflected the market's defensive posture.

Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft - four widely-held stocks largely responsible for the market's record run sold off more than 2% today.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield down 4 bps to 1.35% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.47%.

WTI April crude oil closed 0.9% lower at $53.38/bbl.