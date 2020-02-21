NBCUniversal eyes Vudu purchase - WSJ

NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is in advanced talks to acquire streaming service Vudu from Walmart (NYSE:WMT), according to WSJ sources.

Vudu allows customers to rent or buy movies or shows through its platform and offers a free, ad-supported streaming product.

Vudu could compliment NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock paid streaming service, which launches in April.

Walmart acquired Vudu in 2010 for more than $100M.

Financial terms of the potential deal weren't known, and the deal talks could fall through.

