NBCUniversal eyes Vudu purchase - WSJ

NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is in advanced talks to acquire streaming service Vudu from Walmart (NYSE:WMT), according to WSJ sources.
Vudu allows customers to rent or buy movies or shows through its platform and offers a free, ad-supported streaming product.
Vudu could compliment NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock paid streaming service, which launches in April.
Walmart acquired Vudu in 2010 for more than $100M.
Financial terms of the potential deal weren't known, and the deal talks could fall through.
Related: Earlier, WSJ sources said Fox was considering the purchase of ad-supported streaming service Tubi.
Now read: Walmart: Rare Miss! »