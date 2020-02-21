Inari Medical on deck for IPO

Inari Medical (NARI) has filed a prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Irvine, CA-based medical device maker develops products to treat venous diseases. Its initial offerings are two minimally invasive catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy (removing a blood clot) devices (ClotTriever and FlowTriever) that, it says, are custom-built for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, namely deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

2019 Financials: Revenues: $51.1M (+651%); Operating Expenses: $44.4M (+202%); Net Loss: ($1.2M) (+88%); Cash Flow Ops: ($4.9M) (+55%).