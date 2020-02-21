Interactive Brokers weighed combining with E*Trade - MarketWatch

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) considered a deal with E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to combine their brokerage operations, but decided the deal didn't make sense, MarketWatch reports, citing Thomas Peterffy.

“It didn’t work for us because they kept their customer money in long-term government bonds, and so that’s something we as owners cannot afford to do,” Peterffy said, referring to uninvested cash sitting in customer accounts.

Interactive puts customer money into such short-term securities as Treasury bills instead of longer-term securities, said the Interactive founder.

“As soon as we realized the differences in the yield we would be able to achieve on customers’ funds, we realized that ETFC would not create a profit at all under our conservative models,” Peterffy said.

The talks between ETFC and IBKR occurred soon after Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) agreed in November to buy TD Ameritrade Holdings (NASDAQ:AMTD).