Magellan weighs partnership for new Texas oil export terminal

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it may partner with Sentinel Midstream to build the Texas GulfLink deepwater oil-exporting terminal designed to accommodate VLCCs to move oil from the Gulf of Mexico.

If Magellan and Sentinel combine their efforts, Sentinel would lead the project, while Magellan would build the pipeline to connect its large East Houston storage and distribution system to the offshore terminal.

Texas GulfLink would compete directly with the SPOT Terminal proposed by Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), which received a final investment decision from Enterprise last summer after Chevron signed on as the anchor customer.