Wells Fargo to face more scrutiny at Congressional hearings

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) settlements with the Department of Justice and the SEC over its fake-account scandal doesn't mean all the questioning is over.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters plans to hold three hearings on Wells Fargo next month.

While California Democrat didn't announce the witnesses, the titles of the hearings suggest the Congressional panel may seek testimony from Wells Fargo's current or past CEOs and board members.

