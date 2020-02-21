Cimarex to link executive pay to cutting emissions, flaring

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) says it will tie executive pay to the company's success in reducing emissions and natural gas flaring, saying the industry needs more environmental credibility.

Cimarex will set 2020 targets for reducing flaring and emissions, increasing water recycling in its oil and gas well development, and electrifying its operations - all with the goal of operating more cleanly, Chairman, President and CEO Tom Jorden said during yesterday's earnings conference call, without disclosing the specific targets.

"Our industry must demonstrate real commitment to a cleaner future if we are to be taken seriously in energy policy discussions," Jorden said, adding that demand for oil and gas continues grow and will remain for decades.