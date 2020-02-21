Federal prosecutors probing whether Boeing pilot lied to FAA - NYT

Federal prosecutors investigating Boeing (NYSE:BA) are examining whether the company knowingly misled the Federal Aviation Administration while it was seeking approval for its 737 MAX plane, NY Times reports.

The prosecutors have questioned several Boeing employees before a federal grand jury, including whether a top pilot at the company intentionally lied to the FAA about the nature of new flight control software on the MAX, according to the report.

The information about the grand jury testimony may provide some clarity about how prosecutors could be aiming to hold Boeing accountable for errors that led to the two MAX crashes, the Times report says.