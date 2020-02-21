Williams scraps Constitution Pipeline project

Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it has shelved the Constitution Pipeline, the proposed 650K dth/day Pennsylvania to New York natural gas pipeline that triggered an eight-year battle between environmental activists and pro-development advocates.

"While Constitution did receive positive outcomes in recent court proceedings and permit applications, the underlying risk adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported," Williams says.

The company disclosed earlier this week in its Q4 earnings report that the pipeline's partners took a $345M impairment, suggesting the 120-mile pipeline was being written off.

Williams' partners in the project were Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF).