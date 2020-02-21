HollyFrontier CEO touts New Mexico renewable diesel project

HollyFrontier (HFC) expects the new renewable diesel unit at its Navajo refinery in New Mexico to be online by early 2022, mitigating its exposure to RINs while providing a favorable ESG profile, CEO Mike Jennings says.

The RDU will have production capacity of 125M gal/year and allow HollyFrontier to process soybean oil and other renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel, Jennings said during yesterday's earnings conference call.

The project will generate good return on investment and has a favorable ESG profile because it reduces the greenhouse emissions attributable to middle distillates, the CEO said.

HollyFrontier is focused on RIN costs because the company lost a small refinery exemption for its two Rockies area refineries.

Last month, the Tenth Circuit Court handed down a decision vacating the SREs for three refineries, which included the company's Cheyenne and Woods Cross plants for 2016, CFO Rich Voliva revealed on the earnings call.