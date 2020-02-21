Livent, lithium producers plunge on price warning

Lithium prices will remain depressed through 2020 due to a supply glut and the effects of the coronavirus, Livent (LTHM -15.2% ) CEO Paul Graves said during the company's earnings conference call.

The company said it will slow expansion of its brine project in Argentina by six months due to weak market conditions.

Livent said it expects adjusted EBITDA for 2020 of $60M-$85M, compared to $100M earned last year, and sees prices for its lithium hydroxide in the "low-to-mid-teens percent lower" than average realized pricing in 2019.

Prices for lithium carbonate, a critical ingredient for electric car batteries, have plunged nearly 40% over the past year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.