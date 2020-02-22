Berkshire Hathaway Q4 hurt by insurance underwriting loss

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) Q4 operating earnings fell to $4.42B from $5.72B a year earlier as insurance underwriting took a hit.

But, most notable in Berkshire's Q4 results, the company bought back $2.2B of its stock in the last quarter of the year, the most it ever had in a single quarter.

Cash and short-term investments held at the end of the year was $128B, about the same as at the end of Q3.

Insurance underwriting operating loss of $857M widened from a loss of $225M in the year-ago quarter.

Insurance investment operating income of $1.44B increased 24% Y/Y.

Railroad, utilities and energy operating income of $1.84B rose 8.0% Y/Y.

Other businesses' operating income of $2.23B fell 4.7% Y/Y.

Other operating loss of $270M compares with operating income of $709M a year earlier.

At Dec. 31, 2019, insurance float was ~$129B, up $6B from 2018-end.

Read Warren Buffett's annual letter.