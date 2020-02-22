Buffett outlines plans for his Berkshire stake after he's gone

Warren Buffett points out in his annual letter to shareholders that he has never sold any Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) shares and he never plans to do so, even after he's gone.

Buffett makes clear that his will directs its executors and trustees not to sell any Berkshire shares.

His estate is instructed to each year convert a portion of A shares into B shares and distribute the B shares to various foundations. "Those foundations will be required to deploy their grants promptly," he said. "In all, I estimate it will take 12 to 15 years for the entirety of the Berkshire shares I hold at my death to move into the market."

He says he's "comfortable" that the company's shares will provide a "safe and rewarding investment during the disposal period."

"I believe, however, that there is a high probability that my directive will deliver substantially greater resources to society than would result from a conventional course of action," he wrote.

On a related note, n the last quarter of 2019, Berkshire ramped up its stock repurchases, buying $2.2B of shares. For the year, it spend ~$5B in repurchasing ~1% of the company.

The company is obviously open to buying back more.

Towards the end of the letter, Buffett invites shareholders with at least $20M of Berkshire shares who would like to sell to have their brokers contact the company.