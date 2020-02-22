Richard Branson launches first ship in his new cruise line, downplays coronavirus threat

Richard Branson hosted journalists for a photo opp on the first ship in his new cruise line, Virgin Voyages. Slated to enter operation in April, the 17 deck Scarlet Lady is the first of four ships planned to come into service each year for the next four years.

Virgin Voyages is launching the Scarlett Lady just as the coronavirus has hit the cruise industry. However, Branson played down the coronavirus threat, stating that "the longer-term impact will be negligible... I think the fact that we're going out of America means that I don't think we'll suffer. People are booking as much as they've ever booked right now." Tom McAlpin, chief executive of Virgin Voyages, also said that "We are operating in America. It is not an issue... This industry is very resilient. It's not affecting it in North America."

At the same time, the Virgin Voyages website includes a coronavirus "travel alert", beginning "We understand that people have concerns about the Novel Coronavirus... We are implementing proactive safety measures as detailed below, including enhanced health screenings prior to embarkation for all ship visits and voyages."

Virgin Voyages targets a younger clientele than traditional cruise lines. Scarlet Lady offers an outdoor running track, cocktail bars, a tattoo and body piercing parlor, luxury rooms with electric guitars, and entertainment including music gigs, club nights, comedy shows and drag-artist performances.

In recognition of environmental concerns about cruise ships, Virgin Voyages will not use single use plastics on its ships. The new cruise line also touts its use of Climeon, a technology that uses heat generated from the ship's engines to create electricity, thereby decreasing the demand for fuel.

Branson's plans to disrupt the cruise industry are backed by his personal fortune (estimated at $4.1B by Forbes), a successful track record launching travel companies, and a rocketing stock price of his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).

Virgin Voyages will compete with other cruise companies, including Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH).

The Cruise Lines International Association (a trade group) estimates that the number of cruise passengers has risen from 17.8M in 2009 to 30M this year. It says there are 55 cruise lines globally, with a total of 278 ocean ships and another 19 scheduled to debut in 2020.