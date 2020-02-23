Intuit nears $7B deal for Credit Karma - WSJ

Dealmaking in the consumer finance industry continues...

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), the maker of TurboTax, is close to buying financial technology portal Credit Karma for about $7B in cash and stock, WSJ reports, adding that the purchase could be announced on Monday.

Credit Karma would function as a standalone business with its chief executive, Kenneth Lin, remaining in charge.

Other recent transactions in the space include Morgan Stanley's $13B deal for E*Trade last week and Visa's $5.3B acquisition of startup Plaid announced last month.