Keysight Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KEYS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.