Preferred Apartment Communities Q4 Earnings Preview

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.36 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.69M (+16.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, APTS has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.