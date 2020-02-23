Apergy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Apergy (NYSE:APY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.97M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, APY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.