Tenet Healthcare Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+92.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.76B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, THC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.