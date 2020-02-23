American States Water Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 23, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.33M (-6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.