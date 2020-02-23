Cornerstone OnDemand Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+780.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.24M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSOD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.