PepsiCo buys Chinese online snacks retailer

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is paying $705M for Hangzhou Haomusi Food - also known as Be & Cheery - from Haoxiangni Health Food, leading the latter's shares to jump by their 10% daily limit in Shenzhen.

"Be & Cheery adds direct-to-consumer capability, positioning us to capitalize on continued growth in e-commerce, and a local brand that is able to stretch across a broad portfolio of products, through both online and offline channels," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Greater China.

"We also expect to leverage Be & Cheery’s innovation and consumer insights capabilities to drive innovation in other key PepsiCo growth markets."