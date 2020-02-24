Trump heads to India with trade in sight

India is gearing up for a two-day visit by President Trump, with bilateral trade between the countries standing at $160B.

Hopes of a trade agreement have been fading in recent weeks as the U.S. expressed concerns over issues like rising tariffs, price controls and India's positions in e-commerce, though even a limited deal would be important signal to industry.

India also wants to restore trade concessions under a tariff system called the Generalized System of Preferences, which Trump terminated in 2019 and provides additional benefits for products from least developed countries.

