Nasdaq, oil drop more than 3% as coronavirus spreads

Global equities are in selloff mode as the number of new coronavirus cases flares outside China, with the disease now spreading to at least 28 countries.

Italy confirmed 150 cases of the virus over the weekend, with officials verifying at least four deaths nationwide, while those diagnosed in South Korea are nearing 800.

Over the weekend, Xi Jinping also called the coronavirus a "crisis and a test" for the world's second largest economy as the number of confirmed cases rose past 77,000, taking the death toll close to 2,600.

Earlier today, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism warned Chinese tourists not to travel to the U.S. because of excessive quarantine measures, saying Chinese tourists are being treated "unfairly." The move could escalate trade tensions.

A steep drop is being seen at the open in the U.S., with Dow futures plunging over 600 points and crude oil down 3.5% at $51.50/bbl.

Gold is up 2% to a seven-year high of $1681.80/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is 8 bps lower to 1.38%.

Asia: KOSPI -3.9% ; Hang Seng -1.9% ; Shanghai -0.3% ; Sensex -1.3% .

Europe: FTSE MIB -4% ; FTSE 100 -2.7% ; CAC 40 -3.2% ; DAX -3.2% .