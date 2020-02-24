Gold catches the safe-haven bid

Gold futures are within striking distance of $1,700, up 2.5% to $1,691.
In early February, the LBMA published its yearly forecast. Very few analysts predicted a year-end price above $1,700. The biggest bull, independent Ross Norman, predicts we'll end the year at $2,080.
"There is some irony in that 20/20 is meant to refer to perfect vision and yet markets have rarely been more opaque or difficult to divine," he writes.
"Economic events are increasingly driven by political ones and these, in turn, are impossible to predict or indeed fathom – so it follows that gold prices by extension are largely unreadable within a 12-month time frame. That said, if financial markets are vulnerable, then that alone should justify a sizeable allocation to bullion.
"2019 was the year we learned that central banks are locked into QE forever, and with global debt-to-GDP ratios hitting a record 322% and with equities massively overvalued, it just depends upon when and not if the proverbial hits the fan. Financial markets are trapped and we expect gold to respond by hitting an all-time high in H2 2020."