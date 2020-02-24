Gold catches the safe-haven bid

Gold futures are within striking distance of $1,700, up 2.5% to $1,691.

In early February, the LBMA published its yearly forecast. Very few analysts predicted a year-end price above $1,700. The biggest bull, independent Ross Norman, predicts we'll end the year at $2,080.

"There is some irony in that 20/20 is meant to refer to perfect vision and yet markets have rarely been more opaque or difficult to divine," he writes.