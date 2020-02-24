Coronavirus updates amid contagion fear

"Infections that are now emerging in people who haven't traveled to China or come into contact with confirmed cases show it's not clear how the virus is spreading,” said Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization. "We're seeing some cases that don't have a clear epidemiological link."

South Korea - Raised the country’s infectious disease alert to the highest level, a move that empowers the government to lock down cities, following a 20-fold increase in cases in five days. ETF: EWY.

Hong Kong - Finance chief Paul Chan warned the virus threatened by a "tsunami-like cataclysm," as the virus devastates business already hobbled by months of anti-government protests. ETF: EWH.

Italy - The Venice Carnival will end early and Milan's Fashion Week will have limited access after authorities canceled all public events in both cities amid a surge in cases of the illness in northern Italy. ETF: EWI.

Austria - halted train traffic with Italy. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan imposed travel and immigration restrictions on Iran, which reported 43 cases of the disease. ETF: EWO.

The third death linked to the Diamond Princess (NYSE:CCL) cruise ship long quarantined in Japan was reported, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 634.

For the updated impact on stock markets see Country ETFs.

