China escapes coronavirus selloff as country goes back to work

While a major coronavirus-driven selloff was seen across the globe overnight, equities in China were largely unaffected by the movement, where the Shanghai Composite only closed down 0.3% .

That's in part to large regions of China relaxing curbs on transport and movement of people as President Xi told low-risk provinces to restore economic activity and output, while high-risk area focus on controlling the epidemic.

Figures released on Monday showed 24 out of China's 31 regions - including Beijing, Shanghai and populous provinces such as Henan and Anhui - reported zero cases of new infections on Feb. 23.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIQ, CHIX