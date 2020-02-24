Goldman pleads not guilty over 1MDB bond sales

Three units of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading investors regarding $6.5B in bond sales that were raised for state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Charges were filed in December 2018 against the units - based in London, Hong Kong and Singapore - for misleading investors by "making untrue statements and omitting key facts" in relation to the 1MDB bond issues.

Malaysia has said it was seeking up to $7.5B in reparations from Goldman over the dealings, though the company has denied wrongdoing, saying it was lied to about how proceeds from the bond sales would be used.