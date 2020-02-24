Yields whoosh lower as virus fears shake markets

The cornoavirus news worsened over the weekend, with infections emerging in those who haven't traveled to China, nor having been in contact with those previously infected.

Europe's down more than 3% in morning action, and U.S. stock index futures are pointing similar opening losses. Oil is cratering and gold is pushing higher towards $1,700 per ounce.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is down eight basis points to 1.38% - its lowest level in about four years. The 30-year yield is at a record-low of 1.84%. TLT +1.55% , TBT -3% premarket.

Those yields, of course, tower over ones seen in Europe. The German 10-year Bund yield is down to -0.49% and the Spanish 10-year yield is 0.20% (not a typo).

