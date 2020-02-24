Carter's -4% after earnings disappoint

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reports U.S. retail comparable sales increased 1.6% in Q4. Total retail segment sales were up 2.2% to $619.9M.

U.S. wholesale segment sales decreased 0.7% amid a drop in off-price channel sales.

Adjusted operating margin fell 100 basis points to 14.7% vs. 15.8% consensus. The decline reflected higher inventory provisions, lower royalty income due to business model changes, and increased investments in technology, partially offset by higher sales and profitability in U.S. e-commerce and the elimination of operating losses in China due to changes in the business model in the market.

The retailer opened 20 stores during the quarter and closed three stores in the U.S.

Shares of Carter's are down 4.27% premarket to $106.00.

