Domino's Pizza -2% after Cowen cut

Cowen downgrades Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on its view the +25% reaction in share price since results was overdone.

"We are positively biased on the company given best-in-class, pizza category leadership and strong 3-year cash paybacks. However, we await an entry point that offers better valuation upside given DPZ's model lacks operating leverage," updates analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles and team lift the 2020 EPS estimate to $11.05 from $10.84 and 2021 EPS estimate to $12.67 from $12.56. The price target on DPZ goes to $380 vs. the average sell-side PT of $354.82.