Eli Lilly's Trulicity approved for new indication

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces that the FDA has approved Trulicity for the reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes who have established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

The company says the decision makes Trulicity the first and only type 2 diabetes medicine approved to reduce the risk of MACE for both primary and secondary prevention populations.

"For the first time, health care providers can prescribe a diabetes medicine proven to significantly reduce the risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event for people with type 2 diabetes with and without established cardiovascular disease," says Eli Lilly exec Sherry Martin M.D.

LLY -1.15% premarket.

Source: Press Release